BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) is McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises approximately 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 5,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,533. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

