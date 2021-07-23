BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $660.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 658.84 ($8.61), with a volume of 21029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($8.60).

The firm has a market cap of £595.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

