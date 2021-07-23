BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,211 shares.The stock last traded at $14.88 and had previously closed at $14.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

