BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:THRG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 954 ($12.46). 202,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,082. The firm has a market capitalization of £900.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 912.02.

In related news, insider Merryn S. Webb purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

