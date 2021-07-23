Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Reaches $7.96 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $188,864.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

