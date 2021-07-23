BLAST Hits Market Capitalization of $15,857.86 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $15,857.86 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006144 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

