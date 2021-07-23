Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Up 60.3% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.73 million and $418,572.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,561 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

