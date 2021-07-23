Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Hits $397,624.01

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $397,624.01 and $380.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.33 or 0.00869899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

