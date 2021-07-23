Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.21 Million

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce sales of $235.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $975.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

NYSE BE opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 3.52.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

