Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,477 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $21.13. 23,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

