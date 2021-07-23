Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BRG stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

