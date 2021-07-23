BM Technologies (BMTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX):

7/20/2021 – BM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/19/2021 – BM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/12/2021 – BM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/9/2021 – BM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/9/2021 – BM Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – BM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

7/2/2021 – BM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

6/3/2021 – BM Technologies is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $861,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

