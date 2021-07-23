BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Winpak (TSE:WPK) a C$45.00 Price Target

Winpak (TSE:WPK) has been given a C$45.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPK. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WPK traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.47. 58,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,349. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.02. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$37.29 and a 52 week high of C$48.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7158732 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

