BMO Capital Markets Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.50.
DPZ stock traded down $13.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,562. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,427,000 after buying an additional 284,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,099,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,314,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
