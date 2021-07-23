BMO Capital Markets Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.50.

DPZ stock traded down $13.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,562. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,427,000 after buying an additional 284,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,099,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,314,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

