BMO Capital Markets Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

