BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.11. 54,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

