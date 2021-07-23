BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 413.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 20.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $4,997,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.86. 7,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $152.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

