BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

ALGN stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

