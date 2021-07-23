BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $291.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $190.34 and a 52-week high of $290.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

