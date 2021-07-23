BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Southern Copper makes up about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,165. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

