BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,462 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.52. 1,283,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,171,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

