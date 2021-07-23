BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.75. The company had a trading volume of 178,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,375. The stock has a market cap of $486.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

