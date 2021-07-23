BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 576.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.40. 78,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.11, a PEG ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

