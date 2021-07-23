Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.85

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

