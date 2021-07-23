Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.60 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDRBF. Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 347,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

