Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 831.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 575,413 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in General Mills by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,255,000 after acquiring an additional 245,182 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,294,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.