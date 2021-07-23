Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,159. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

