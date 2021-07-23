Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Up 13.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s share price rose 13.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 11,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 5,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

