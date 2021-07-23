BonusCloud Price Up 6.7% This Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $13,518.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00872519 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

