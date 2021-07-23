BOOM Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.73 million and $71,749.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.