Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $759,719.93 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 193.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $759,719.93 and $181,146.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 114.8% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.69 or 0.00038714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00140466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.24 or 1.00195483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.