Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAH stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

