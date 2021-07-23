Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,066,449 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

