Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Tops $199,475.94

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $199,475.94 and approximately $32,971.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

