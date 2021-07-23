BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $191,948.50 and approximately $21.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00870606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

