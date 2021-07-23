Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$252.31.

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$1.19 on Friday, reaching C$240.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$220.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

