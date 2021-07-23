BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading 12.3% Higher

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) traded up 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 6,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 24,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. It owns a portfolio of 31 malls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

