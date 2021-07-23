Bread Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Bread has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00860933 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

