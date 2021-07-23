Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BREE. Barclays upped their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.90. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

