Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 112 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BREE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 106.80 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 411,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,986. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.85.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

