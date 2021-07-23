Bret Steven Taylor Sells 611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $151,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $279,002.40.

CRM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.25. 5,868,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.