Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BRF by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 711,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

