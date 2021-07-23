Brian R. Niccol Sells 10,421 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian R. Niccol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56.

Shares of CMG traded up $32.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.92. 424,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,777. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,833.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,454.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

