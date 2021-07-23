Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.50 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $232,638.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

