Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

