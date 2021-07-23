Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
