Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Brightcove worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $9,675,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 99,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 82,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

