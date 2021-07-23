Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,013 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Bristow Group worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bristow Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $26.46 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $783.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.