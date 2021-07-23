Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given New GBX 1,060 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BVIC. upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.75 ($12.59).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 977.50 ($12.77) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 947.51. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 43 shares of company stock valued at $41,152 in the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

