Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.